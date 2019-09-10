(WFSB) -- Tuesday marked Suicide Prevention Day.
Suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
Experts say there are signs you can look for in loved ones including withdrawing from normal activities or signs of depression.
Doctors say the most important step you can take is to get someone help and be there for support.
“The main thing is to be present with that person, to listen to try to find out what’s going on. Often times they don’t need someone to fix, they need someone there who can be present when they talk about their problem,” said Dr. Jeffrey Shelton, of Middlesex Health.
Doctors also say an increase in substance abuse can be a sign of depression.
Anyone looking for help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's available 24 hours a day.
Another resource is Prevent Suicide CT. More information can be found here or by calling 2-1-1 and pressing 1. If outside of CT, dial 1-800-273 8255.
