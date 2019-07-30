HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marked the fourth heat wave of the year, which came along with a chance for some isolated storms.
A heat advisory was in place for all counties except Litchfield through Tuesday night, but has since expired.
An air quality alert is also in place for Litchfield, Fairfield, Hartford, northern New Haven and northern Middlesex counties until 11 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the temperatures reached 96 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday.
We also broke the record for the most 90-degree days in one month, which had last happened in 2016 at 17 days.
Isolated storms also popped up in some spots Tuesday afternoon. That chance will continue during the evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 9 p.m. for Litchfield County.
A cold front arrives on Wednesday, which will lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon and evening.
"Some storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, and gusty winds in addition to frequent lightning," DePrest said.
There is also the potential for some localized flash flooding.
Temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees.
Once the front shifts east, drier air should enter the state and put overnight temperatures into the 60s.
The month of August will begin seasonably warm with temperatures in the 80s and tolerable humidity.
