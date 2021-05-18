HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a series of shootings that took place Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim arriving via a private car.
When officers arrived, a male victim in his thirties was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
It was determined that the shooting happened in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street.
The victim is listed in stable condition.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says about ten minutes later, officers were notified that a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds had arrived at St. Francis Hospital.
Police later determined that the man, later identified as Levar Jackson of Hartford, had been shot in the area of 553 Albany Avenue.
Jackson was initially listed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Around 10:10 p.m., officers were alerted to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 449 Washington Street.
A man in his thirties was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Allen Place.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.
Lt. Boisvert said that a few minutes before officers were notified of the Shot Spotter activation on Washington Street, police were called to St. Francis Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off by a private vehicle.
Officers arrived to find that a man in his twenties was suffering from a gunshot wound and later determined that he had also been shot in the vicinity of 449 Washington Street.
Investigators have not said if any of these shootings are connected.
Hartford Police continue to investigate.
