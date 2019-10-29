ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday’s Connecticut Lotto jackpot is one for the record books.
The jackpot totals $25.2 million, with a cash lump sum value of $20.52 million.
The last time the Lotto jackpot exceeded $25 million was on Jan. 1, 2002, officials said.
When a winner wasn’t announced last Friday, Lotto claimed its place as the third-highest jackpot in the game’s history.
"For just $1 per play, Connecticut's Lotto jackpot game gives players the best chance at winning the $25.2 million prize," said Greg Smith, CT Lottery's President and CEO. "Lotto has the best odds when compared to other larger draw games, because it's Connecticut-only. We are hopeful that tonight's Lotto drawing produces a jackpot winner and we know it will be sold in Connecticut."
Lotto drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10:38 p.m.
On drawing nights (Tuesday and Friday), wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.
The overall odds of winning a Lotto prize are 1 in 39.3. Odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 7,059,052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.