HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, the Board of Regents for Higher Education voted to set tuition fees for the 17 state colleges and universities.
While community college tuition will remain flat, tuition and fees at the state universities will increase by an average of 3.8 percent for commuter students and 3.3 percent for resident students.
Officials said this would be an annual increase of just over $400 for commuter students and just over $800 for residential.
“The decision to ask university students to pay more is of course difficult, but in putting together this proposal, university leaders were able to balance their institutional financial needs with our mission as public universities to provide the highest quality education at the most accessible price point,” Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Mark Ojakian said in a press release.
Ojakian said holding tuition flat at the community colleges is possible in large part because of savings achieved through administrative reorganization under Student First.
“In fact, Students First will save an estimated $10.9 million in FY 2020, and $16 million in FY 2021 – largely through attrition in non-teaching areas,” Ojakian said.
Charter Oak State College (COSC) will see tuition remain flat and fees be reduced, saving full time students $224.
“We are on a mission to continue to deliver a high quality, affordable online option for working adults in Connecticut and elsewhere who are seeking an academic credential. This includes providing fair and equitable rates for our students who are often juggling financial pressures including homeownership/housing and raising families,” said COSC President Ed Klonoski.
