(WFSB) - Some customers of TurboTax and H&R Block reported that their stimulus payments have yet to show up in their bank accounts and that the tax preparers are to blame.
By Thursday, both companies finally acknowledged that there was an issue.
The Internal Revenue Service said Jan. 4 was the official payment date, but some payments actually began last week.
Several customers reached out Channel 3 about their payments being deposited in accounts they don't recognize.
Intuit Inc. TurboxTax issued an email to its customers on Wednesday night.
It blamed an IRS error for the money being sent to wrong accounts and acknowledged that "some may not have received their stimulus payment."
"We have been working tirelessly on a solution with the Treasury and the IRS," wrote Greg Johnson, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit, Inc., TurboTax. "As a result, our expectation now is that within days the error will be corrected and stimulus payments will begin being deposited into the correct bank accounts. We have also re-confirmed with the IRS that they have all of the correct banking information.
Johnson said the company will keep customers updated on its efforts.
"We will stay on this until you get your money," he said.
TurboTax posted information about the stimulus payments on its website here.
H&R Block said the temporary accounts its customers saw were linked to customers' 2019 returns.
"The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize," the tax preparer said. "If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day."
On Monday, the company said that customers' payments should be in their accounts by the end of the day. It is still investigating what happened.
As of Tuesday morning, a number of people still said, however, that the payments had yet to show up.
H&R Block did say in a news release dated Jan. 4 that some payments would be sent back to the IRS in some cases.
"All financial institutions are required to return second stimulus payments in certain circumstances, such as when they are sent to a closed account," it said. "In these cases, payments were returned to the IRS and a check is likely to be sent by the IRS. This affected less than 1 percent of second stimulus payments processed by H&R Block."
Later in the day on Jan. 5, H&R Block sent a statement to Eyewitness News, saying "H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter."
As of Tuesday, many people hadn't received anything at all.
“We are supposed to get $1,800,” said Ashley Alan, who has been anxiously awaiting her second stimulus check.
She lost her job this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just my husband working now,” Alan said.
So she could really use the money to catch up on bills.
“From what I'm reading online, a lot of people are going through it, but I bet a lot of people are banking on this money for rent and groceries, and everything else people have been struggling through this pandemic,” Alan said.
The same goes for Alan Eiganbroadt of Suffield, who was supposed to get $600.
“I paid some bills in advance this week expecting the check so now I have to tighten up my budget a little bit,” he said.
The both used H&R Block for their taxes last season.
The IRS said taxpayers can track or check the status of their stimulus payments on its website here.
If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter.
