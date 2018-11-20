HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday may have started out wet, but the main headline for the week will be arctic temperatures coming just in time for Thanksgiving.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a front approaches southern New England by Wednesday afternoon.
"[Wednesday], the blast of arctic air arrives," Dixon said. "With it, snow squalls and a gusty wind. Temps drop late in the day."
Some towns may not get any snow, but other towns could get a quick burst of moderate-to-heavy snow that could coat the ground.
The showers and squalls could linger into Wednesday evening. They'll be followed by a strong wind that will usher in the coldest air of the season.
Temperatures will drop into the teens by late Wednesday night and perhaps the upper single digits in the Litchfield Hills. The wind chill will drop to zero or below.
By dawn on Thursday, the wind chill could range from 10 below to 5 above zero.
It could may be the coldest Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 22 on record for greater Hartford.
"We’re still looking at the coldest Thanksgiving," Dixon said. "Records are likely to fall."
Records date back to 1905.
Several high school football games had to be rescheduled because of the forecast. See the list here.
Despite plenty of sunshine, Dixon forecasted highs in the teens and low-20s with wind chills near or below zero throughout the day. A strong northwesterly wind will gust to 40 mph or higher.
The record low for Nov. 22 is 14 degrees, which was set in 1969. The coldest high temperature for the day is 27, set in 1978.
For Thanksgiving Day in general, the record low is 12 degrees, which was set on Nov. 28, 2002. The coldest high is 27 from Nov. 23, 1989.
As of Tuesday's forecast, Dixon forecasted a low of 12 degrees on Thursday and a daytime high of 18 degrees for the greater Hartford area. Both of those temperatures would be new records.
Record cold may last into Friday morning.
However, it may ease up a bit during the afternoon with highs in the low- and mid-30s.
"Friday will be dry, then we warm up over the weekend with a rainstorm coming Sunday," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
How many people are going to freeze to death waiting outside on black friday?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.