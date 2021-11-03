CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - As families shop for the holidays, many are gong to notice a difference in the price of turkeys.
Families have choices for their birds. Store like shop-rite are giving away free birds or a steep discount if you spend a certain amount of money in their store.
If you want a fresh bird, you need to go to the farm.
Fresh turkeys are going fast this year at Ekonk turkey farm.
Farmer Rick Hermonot said the 4,000 they’ve grown this year are going fast.
“Maybe people are being a little more proactive?” said Hermonot.
The phone orders are non-stop, and this year they’ve added online sales.
To-date holiday turkey sales at Ekonk are up 40% and the cost per pound is up 4%, from 5.29 per pound to 5.49 per pound.
“The way they talk about shortages and everything else I says I’ll get up and get it ordered,” said Edward Page.
Since the pandemic, families have been looking for smaller turkeys
“We used to get a lot of orders for 30-35lb turkeys. This year it’s back to like last year, 12, lots of 12-pound orders,” said Hermonot.
Those not buying fresh turkeys are buying deals.
Most of those we talked with plan a small gathering 10 to 15 guests, with a budget hovering between $300 and $400.
