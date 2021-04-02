NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- A turkey is back in the wild after it crashed through a window of a home in Norwalk last week.
Police said they were called to the home last Friday after the turkey crashed through a window and was being chased by a family dog.
An officer was able to capture the turkey with a blanket and remove it from the home, releasing it into the wild.
No injuries were reported.
In a post on Twitter, Norwalk Police joked by saying no charges were filed against the turkey.
3/26/21-NPD responded to a 🏠 to assist w the removal of a 🦃 that crashed through a window & was being chased by resident 🐕 . The Ofc detained the 🦃 w a blanket & removed it in a 🪣.No injuries reported 🦃 was released & it left on its own accord. No charges filed against 🦃 pic.twitter.com/roN5tLelC3— Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) April 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.