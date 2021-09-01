The National Weather Service said it only takes Six inches of water to reach the bottom of most passenger cars, which can cause a loss of control and possible stalling.
East Hartford Police Department warned of a rapid rise in the Hockanum River and Porter Brook.
They stated, "Heavy rains might overwhelm the already saturated grounds and our storm-water drainage system, resulting in water over roadways and onto residential properties."
The City of Hartford reminded residents to not drive around barricades and to never cross water more than ankle deep.
The U.S. Weather service said people should remain alert, to monitor T.V., radio and other media for updates.
