NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - If you're looking for a job, a local airport could use your help.
Tweed Airport in New Haven and Avelo Airlines are looking to fill more than 100 new positions that will be based at the airport.
Airport officials said these new positions will be phased in by the end of 2021.
Avelo is also seeking to hire crewmembers, including pilots and flight attendants, and are looking to fill various supervisor and management positions.
Tweed and Avelo will be holding a career fair at the airport on September 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There, candidates will be able to speak with representatives from both Tweed and Avelo and learn more about each organization's culture, benefits, and opportunities.
Officials with Tweed said in a statement that it expects to create more than 1,000 new jobs over the coming years.
You can learn more about the career opportunities at Avelo Airlines here.
