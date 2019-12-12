EAST HAVEN (WFSB) - New destinations could be coming for southern Connecticut fliers.
Tweed airport wants to expand, but the biggest roadblock is coming from neighbors. They say any expansion would break a promise made to them years ago.
"Three or four different air carriers who really are willing to come here tomorrow," Tweed Exec. Director and State Rep. Sean Scanlon said Thursday.
"There’s too many houses, it ruins the quality of life, I can smell the jet fuel from my back porch," neighbor Patrick Rowland said.
Tweed’s longest runway sits at 5,600 feet and at a meeting tonight, officials left no doubt the goal is to expand. The question is, by how much?
"Anywhere from 400 to 1400. These are all numbers for conversation," Scanlon said.
State Rep. Sean Scanlon took over as Tweed’s Executive Director three weeks ago and he says that type of expansion will be able to lure in three or four different airlines. He wouldn’t say which ones, but did say if they came, Florida, Washington D.C. and Chicago would be new destinations for fliers.
"We just need a little bit more on our runway to be able to serve the needs of those airplanes," Scanlon said.
There are 18 months before a final plan is expected roll out and Scanlon says he’s committed to working with neighbors and regaining their trust, but many neighbors believe minds have already been made up.
"They want the airport expanded and they will do everything humanly possible to make it happen," Rowland said.
Right now, tweed does a lot of private flights for smaller planes, but American Air does fly out of here. They go to Charlotte and Philadelphia
