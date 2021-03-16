NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Tweed-New Haven Airport is taking another step toward a potential future expansion.
The airport has begun an environmental analysis process to make sure any future developments won’t negatively impact the surrounding area.
“Today marks another important step in the revitalization of Tweed-New Haven, as we ensure that any future changes at the airport can only be undertaken in a sustainable, environmentally-friendly manner,” Tweed-New Haven Executive Director Sean Scanlon said in a press release.
Over the past few years, airport officials have looked to expand the airport, including lengthening the runway in an effort to attract more airlines and business.
The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions as the environmental analysis is being completed.
“I want to thank all the members of the public who participated in the Master Plan process. Public input is critical to airport development, and the environmental analysis will be equally collaborative and transparent. I look forward to continued open communication with Tweed’s neighboring residents, businesses, and elected officials as we explore how best to position Tweed as an employer and economic driver for the region,” Scanlon said.
