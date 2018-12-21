NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials announced on Friday that Tweed New Haven Airport will now offer direct flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.
The weekly service to Charlotte-Douglas International will begin on Saturday, December 22.
“This new service to Charlotte will help underscore Tweed’s viability as a potential airport of choice for 1.4 million area residents,” Mayor Harp said. “The city enthusiastically welcomes all airlines and travelers, ready to enhance the passenger experience at Tweed through a convenient, no hassle, accessible airport fifteen minutes from its thriving, world class downtown.”
Saturday’s flight launching American Airline’s weekly service is scheduled to arrive at Tweed at 9:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.