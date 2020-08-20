NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a major setback for a Connecticut airport, as fallout from the coronavirus is impacting travelers.
On Thursday morning, the only airline flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport announced it will temporarily suspend services later this fall.
Next month, American Airlines was supposed to start daily flights from New Haven to Charlotte, NC. But now in October, all commercial service at Tweed will come to a stop, for at least four weeks.
“I think it’s the times, people are scared, people aren’t flying, I kind of think that’s the biggest problem and as far as the airport, they don’t really bother me,” said Paul Skerritt, who can see Tweed from his front yard.
In a statement, American Airlines said, “This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.”
The Texas based airline is adjusting its October schedule, removing service to Tweed and 14 other small airports, as a result of low demand and the expiration of $25 billion in federal payroll support they and other airlines accepted, which required them to maintain minimum levels of service through September.
With that running out next month, and no new deal in place from Congress, the company decided to cut its flights from Oct. 7 to Nov. 3.
Sean Scanlon, Tweed’s executive director, said "We understand that American Airlines must suspend service for a month at Tweed-New Haven and other airports across the country as they regroup in response to the global pandemic. The airport and the new haven community greatly value our longstanding relationship with American Airlines and look forward to welcoming them back later in the fall."
While many who live near Tweed have concerns over a push to expand the runway, possibly attracting additional carriers and flights, along with more traffic and noise, the question now is how the announcement will affect those plans going forward.
“When I talked to Sean (Scanlon) this morning, that was one part of our conversation, is this going to impact long term, and the viability of our airport and our sense is New Haven is still a vibrant economy, will continue to grow and continued interest in Tweed, of course we need to do that with the engagement of the neighborhood,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
While this is just supposed to be temporary, American said it will continue to reassess its plans for airports like Tweed, and other markets while that extension of the payroll support program remains under deliberation.
