WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP/WFSB) - A Minnesota Twins prospect from Wethersfield was found dead in his hotel room in New Zealand Sunday.
It happened days after Ryan Costello joined the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League.
Costello's coach at Central Connecticut State University, Charlie Hickey, reacted to his death during a news conference on Monday.
Hickey called Costello fun to be around and said some of the players he used to play with were affected by his death.
Team officials said the 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, apparently of natural causes.
"It's made us all take a step back and remember all those smiles he had," Hickey said.
A club statement said Costello's teammates were "naturally devastated" by the news.
Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for practice Monday morning, days ahead of the Tuatara's opening game of the 2019-20 ABL season.
The Minnesota Twins posted a statement to its Twitter account on Monday morning.
"We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello," the statement read. "The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates."
Costella earned all-conference and all-state selections at Wethersfield High School before playing at CCSU from 2015-2017.
The CCSU Blue Devils posted on social media saying "The CCSU community is saddened to hear of the passing of former student-athlete Ryan Costello. He had tremendous success as a Blue Devil, and we remember his infectious personality, drive to succeed and positive outlook. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."
Hickey said Costello was looking forward to improving with the Auckland Tuatara in New Zealand.
"He was awfully excited about doing it, and obviously with the goals of going to spring training with the idea of making the big club," Hickey said.
Costello spent three seasons with CCSU before the Seattle Mariners drafted him in 2017. He was sent tot he Twins as part of a trade the following year. In the Twins sytem, he played for both the Fort Myers Miracles and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
