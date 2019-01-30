HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two Hartford school security officers were injured during an assault on Wednesday morning.
It happened outside of the Annie Fisher School around 10:15 a.m.
Police said two people, identified as Matthew Locke and Amber Mills, had parked in an unauthorized area on school property.
When they were asked to park elsewhere, police said Lock “allegedly became belligerent and punched one of the security guards.”
Mills then allegedly joined in on the assault, as well as her 15-year-old son who was with them. He is not a student at the school.
During the altercation, a second security guard responded to assist.
One guard suffered a laceration on the head and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
At no time did any of the parties enter the school.
It is unclear at this time why the suspects were at the school.
Locke and Mills were both arrested and charged with assault on a public safety officer, second-degree breach of peace, and risk of injury to a minor.
The 15-year-old was issued a summons and was also charged with assault on a public safety officer, second-degree breach of peace.
