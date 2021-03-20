VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Vernon Friday night.
The crash happened on I-84 west just before exit 66.
CT State Police said a car being driven by 36-year-old Franky Sanchez, of MA, struck another car from behind, causing it to roll over.
Two occupants of the car struck were thrown from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital.
Additionally, three children were injured and transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
During the investigation, police suspected Sanchez to be operating under the influence and was given a field sobriety test.
He was then arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.
The case remains under investigation.
