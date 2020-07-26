HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people are without a place to call home after fire tore through a residence in Hartford Saturday night.
According to Hartford Fire Captain Mario Oquendo, Jr., crews responded to 235 Westland Street around 9:30 p.m. to find a two-family home on fire.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid from surrounding departments.
Crews were able to knock down the flames within forty-five minutes.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Capt. Oquendo says that two adults were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The other unit in the building was vacant.
The residence sustained extensive damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal's office.
