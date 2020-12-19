HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford.
Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo says first responders were called to 401 Sigourney Street just after 1:30 p.m. to find a fire in a multi-family home.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters worked quickly and were able to get the flames under control within thirty minutes.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Investigators are working on determining a cause and whether or not the occupants can return to their home today.
