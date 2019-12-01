Two-alarm fire reported in New Haven house

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in a home in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.
The basement fire is reported on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 2 p.m.
The presence or extent of injuries is unknown.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as it develops.
