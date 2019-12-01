Two-alarm fire reported in New Haven house

Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in a home in New Haven on Sunday afternoon. (New Haven Fire Image)

 Rebecca Cashman

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in a home in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

The basement fire is reported on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The presence or extent of injuries is unknown.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.