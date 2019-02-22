Over 25 vehicles were broken into and gone through in Milford overnight and throughout the day Thursday, according to police.
Police received numerous reports of theft from vehicles. After an in-depth investigation, looking through social media posts, talking to the public and looking at surveillance video, police were able to track down the suspect.
The suspect also used stolen credit cards.
Officers went to a Stratford residence to question a female suspect. There, they took Jeana McNeill into custody, along with Edwin Cordero, who she was with.
McNeill was charged with burglary, larceny, credit card theft and identity theft, among other charges. She is being held on a $50,000 bond and will be in Milford Court on Friday.
Cordero was charged with burglary, larceny, credit card theft, interfering with arrest and illegal use of credit card, among other charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will also be in Milford Court on Friday.
Many of the stolen items were recovered and police have notified the owners. Future arrests are pending.
