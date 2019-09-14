ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Two men were arrested after getting into a fight over a parking spot at the Shop and Stop in Ansonia on Saturday.
Police arrested 43-year-old Ansonia resident, Karim Crawford and 33-year-old Woodrow Ogman, also of Ansonia after they allegedly got into a fight and damaged each other’s cars at the Stop & Shop on Division Street on Saturday morning.
Police said Crawford, armed with a hammer and a metal police, assaulted Ogman, causing injury, and damaged Ogman’s car while a 14 year old was inside the car.
Crawford was charged with assault, risk of injury, criminal mischief, and breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court on September 30th.
Ogman was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace, and operating without a license. He was released on a $2,000 bong and is due in Derbu Superior Court on September 30th.
