MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a home invasion that happened in Meriden.
Police said on May 3 around 10 a.m., officers responded to a home on New Street for the report of a home invasion.
The victim told police that two suspects, later identified as Corey Rispoli and Jamaira Johnson, knocked on the door and forced their way into the apartment.
The victim was knocked to the floor by Johnson and Rispoli struck the victim with the butt of a gun. Johnson then rummaged through the apartment while Rispoli held the victim down.
The suspect then left the scene after gathering items.
As police were investigating the home invasion, they learned the Johnson got into a parked car nearby. Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified Johnson and Rispoli inside.
Officers saw a handgun in an open bag on the floor of the car near Johnson’s feet as they were about to detain her.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
Officers found a second handgun, ammunition, and several magazines in the car.
Johnson and Rispoli were charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery, and several other charges. Johnson was held on a $250,000 and Rispoli was held on a $500,000 bond.
Both appeared in court on May 4.
