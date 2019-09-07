EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – Two people were arrested following an investigation into the abandonment of a neglected dog in East Granby, said police.
Police say the investigation began on August 25 after a red and white pit bull was left to fend for itself in East Granby. The dog also appeared to have been neglected.
Officials say the local veterinarian evaluated the pit bull and found multiple areas of fur loss, inflammation, and skin infection to all four of the dog’s legs. The dog also had a severely swollen left eye that contained a deep ulcer.
“All of the conditions appeared to have been left untreated for an extended period of time,” said Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown.
Upon investigating, police discovered Jean M. Cartagena, 22, and his father Angel L. Cartagena, both of Hartford, abandoned the dog in East Granby, leaving him to fend for himself.
According to officials, the dog was found by a resident who reported it to police.
Police also say Jean Cartagena intentionally mislead an investigator and threatened the investigating officer.
Jean Cartagena and Angel Cartagena surrendered themselves to the outstanding warrants for their arrest at the Suffield Police Department on September 6.
Jean Cartagena is being held on a $55,000 bond pending his court appearance on September 9. Angel Cartagena was processed and released on a promise to appear in court on September 17. Both parties will appear at Enfield Superior Court.
Jean Cartagena’s charges include interfering with a law enforcement officer, threatening in the second degree, and animal cruelty.
Angel Cartagena was charged with animal cruelty.
“The Suffield Animal Control Division is responsible for animal protection, law enforcement, regulation and control, public health and safety as it relates to animal control in the Towns of Suffield and East Granby,” said Chief Brown.
More information on Suffield Animal Control can be found at http://www.suffieldct.gov/town/offices/animalcontrol and https://www.facebook.com/SuffieldAnimalControl/.
