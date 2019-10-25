DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested two people after they found 420 pounds of marijuana in a UHaul truck in Darien Friday afternoon.
Police said they conducted a car stop on I-95 South in Darien around 12:30 p.m.
Officials say a K-9 was alerted to the rear compartment of the truck and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force responded and conducted a search, revealing the marijuana.
Kevin Conrado, 27, and Vahe Manjikian, 23, both of Los Angeles, California, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of over a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell.
Both are held on $100,000 bonds and will appear in Stamford court at a later date.
