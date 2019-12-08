HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden Police say two teenagers were arrested after a shooting and stolen vehicle incident Saturday evening.
Police say the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saint Mary Street.
Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Hamden police received a ShotSpotter alert from New Haven police that gunshots were fired.
Police say three individuals hid in a detached garage on Saint Mary Street. One of the individuals fired multiple shots at two people walking in the area.
Nobody was struck by the gunfire, said police. The gunfire struck a home that had three people inside at the time of the shooting.
The two individuals who were shot at fled the area and attempted to steal an idling vehicle in the parking lot of a local business on Dixwell Avenue, officials said. One of the individuals pointed a firearm at an employee as they stole the vehicle.
Police say the individuals fled in the stolen vehicle and were last seen driving eastbound on Morse Street.
New Haven police located the stolen vehicle shortly after on John Williamson Drive. The occupants were then apprehended after a pursuit on foot.
Hamden police arrested Jayvon Prevost, 19, of New Haven. He is charged with Larceny in the 2nd Degree. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court December 20.
Police also arrested a 16-year-old New Haven resident following the incident. He was charged with Larceny in the 2nd Degree and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court.
The Hamden Police Major crimes Division is continuing to investigate.
