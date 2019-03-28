HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A shooting investigation closed part of I-84 west on the Hartford, West Hartford line Thursday afternoon.
Police said shots were fired at Hartford officers in the area of Hillside Avenue and Wilson Street.
According to police, undercover officers were conducting surveillance in the area in an unmarked car.
A black Honda sedan pulled up along side the officers and fired twice at the car.
No officers were injured.
Officers later tracked down the suspects along I-84 west near exit 44.
A felony stop was initiated after a brief pursuit of the car.
Two suspects are are identified as Anthony Torres and Jose Ramos of Hartford.
Police were seen searching in the woods right off the highway.
According to police, traffic cameras observed a gun being thrown out the window of the car.
The gun, a Kimber 1911, was recovered from the side of the highway.
Police said that gun, along with 8 other guns from a home in Suffolk County, New York, were stolen on October 30, 2015.
Part of I-84 west was shut down between exits 44 and 45.
As of 4:30 p.m., the highway had been reopened.
Both Torres and Ramos are scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford court on Friday morning.
The suspects told police they saw a number of suspicious cars on the street and fired at the undercover cops. The suspect did not know the men inside the car were officers.
"This city is a great city and 99 percent of the people in the city are great people, hard working people. Unfortunately, you have some individuals who don't abide by that so much and thankfully we took two of them off the street today," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
The area where the shots rang out is near two schools, Moylan Elementary and McDonough Middle.
