MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester Police arrested two people in connection to two bank robberies on Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the police department received a hold up alarm from the TD Bank at 180 Deming Street at about 1:30 p.m.
Police say when officers arrived, they learned a white male about 40 years in age approached the tellers in the bank while holding an empty bag. The man appeared to be nervous as the teller attempted to speak with him.
The man then quickly left the bank, and an alarm was sent out for attempted robbery. He then fled in a red minivan operated by a white female, police said.
A hold up alarm was received from United Bank, at 234 Tolland Turnpike, when officers were still investigating at TD Bank, officials said. When officers arrived, they determined the suspect had fled, and the description of the suspect matched that of the man from TD Bank.
Police were told the suspect passed a note to the teller at United Bank demanding cash. The note also implied he had a firearm. The suspect then took a large amount of cash and fled the scene.
Upon investigation, police determined the suspect matched that of the man who prompted the response at TD Bank and that he arrived and fled in the same red minivan as seen at TD Bank.
Manchester Police officer K. Slate located the suspect vehicle seen at both robberies after employees at TD Bank provided a partial CT registration plate description.
Police say the Chrysler Town and Country was found at the Motel 6 on 51 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. The owner of the vehicle, 42-year-old Bambi Czernek of Manchester, was located nearby. A male matching the description of the robbery suspect, 44-year-old Dale Robbins of South Windsor, was located inside the motel.
According to police search warrant of the room was executed, and investigators found a large amount of cash, a .22 caliber handgun, and the note passed in the robbery at United Bank. Investigators also found items that Robbins used as a disguise during the robbery.
Officers and Detectives of the Manchester Police Department Patrol Division and Investigative Services Division apprehended the suspects.
Dale Robbins was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Criminal Attempt / Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th, and Criminal Attempt / Larceny 6th in the TD Bank incident. He was charged with Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Larceny 3rd, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd, Threatening 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Threatening 1st in the United Bank incident.
Bambi Czernek was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Criminal Attempt / Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th, and Criminal Attempt / Larceny 6th in the TD Bank incident. Her charges in the United Bank incident are Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Larceny 3rd, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd, Threatening 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Threatening 1st.
Robbins was held on a $400,000 bond and Czernek was held on a $300,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court in Manchester.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.
