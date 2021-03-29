STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Two people were arrested over the weekend following a party held off campus at the University of Connecticut.
State police were called to a home on Saturday on Hunting Lodge Road in Mansfield where there was a complaint of a loud party with approximately 100 people.
When troopers arrived at the home, they estimated more than 100 people were inside the residence and there was no social distancing.
The homeowner, 21-year-old Christian Vitti, was placed under arrest.
While partygoers were being dispersed, troopers said 19-year-old Mikaela Puzzo threw an alcoholic beverage can at a trooper, striking them in the back. The trooper was not injured.
Puzzo was placed under arrest and found to be in possession of additional alcoholic beverages.
A second homeowner was located who was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Bartolotta. Troopers said he was facilitating sober rides for his guests.
Vitti was charged with executive order of gathering size restrictions, interfering, and permitting minor to illegally possess alcohol. He was released on a $1,000 bond.
Puzzo was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor. She was released on a $1,000 bond.
Bartolotta was issued a written infraction for executive order violation of gathering size restrictions.
UConn released a statement saying, "UConn is aware of accounts circulating about an incident at an off-campus party, and is gathering information to learn more from state police and confirm details. Once the University has that information in hand, it can determine what next steps would be appropriate to pursue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.