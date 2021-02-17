MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Milford on Saturday.
Milford Police said on Feb. 13, officers observed a car traveling on Woodmont Road that was wanted by New Haven police for an assault on an officer earlier in the evening.
Milford police attempted to stop the car, but the driver engaged officers in a pursuit that ended on I-95 at Exit 39A.
The two suspects inside the car, who were identified as Lehman Backmon and Taneesha Barnes, fled from the car on foot and were later found.
Officers found a scale and two white paper folds containing cocaine/fentanyl inside the car. The car was determined to have been stolen.
Blackmon was arrested and charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, breach of peace, possession of narcotics and several other charges.
Barnes was charged with interfering with an officer, breach of peace, and several narcotics charges.
Blackmon was processed for the charges in Milford as well as two other active warrants for Milford Police, where he was accused of stealing merchandise from several different stores.
