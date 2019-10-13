HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police arrested two men after a report of shots fired early Saturday morning, said officials.
Officials say police reported to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Weybosset Street around around 2:45 a.m. for the report of shots fired.
Police say Officer Bryce saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed headed southbound on Dixwell Avenue. Officer Bryce then conducted a motor vehicle stop.
Police saw the passenger in the vehicle, Carlos Barnes, has a firearm underneath his leg.
When Barnes was removed from the vehicle, he fled on foot and was later apprehended by Officer Bryce.
Police say the operator of the vehicle, Antoine Ward, was also arrested.
Officers found two loaded firearms and a knife after searching the vehicle. Shell casings were found on the Route 15 Exit 60 ramp.
Carlos Barnes, 28, of Wethersfield, was charged with 2 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, 2 counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, 2 counts of criminal possession of a firearm, 2 counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, altering firearm serial number, and interfering with a police officer.
Barnes was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court October 25.
Antoine Ward, 29, of New Haven, was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle.
Ward was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court October 25.
