HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford arrested a pair of suspects believed to be involved in the robbery a cell phone store.
Michael Munroe of Manchester and Shantee Seay of Hartford both face charges in connection with the crime.
They said it happened at the Metro PCS at 1297 Main St. on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
A victim reported that a person entered the store with a silver firearm and demanded that the cashier empty the register.
The suspect was handed several hundred dollars and fled on foot.
Surveillance video was quickly obtained by police. It showed the suspect getting into a silver Infiniti Q50. A registration marker plate was also identified.
The suspect's information was distributed to other law enforcement agencies across the state, police said.
The vehicle and its owner, Munroe, were located in Manchester with the help of Manchester police.
The firearm supposedly used in the incident was also recovered.
The primary suspect in the case, identified as Seay, was found on Willard Street in Hartford a short time later. The stolen cash was recovered from him, police said.
Munroe was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and firearms trafficking.
He is being held on a $200,000 bond and was arraigned on Thursday.
Seay was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics.
He is being held on a $300,000 bond and was also arraigned on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.