ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Ansonia police arrested two people on prostitution charges on Friday.
Police arrested 41-year-old Ansonia resident James Costanzo was charged with permission and promoting prostitution, conspiracy to commit prostitution, and tampering evidence.
Police also arrested 23-year-old Bridgeport resident Cristina Hernandez-Cruz was charged with prostitution and tampering with evidence.
Hernandez-Cruz and Constanzo were arrested on Friday after police executed a search warrant at 70 Dwight Street as part of an ongoing investigation into prostitution at that location.
During the search warrant, police also located firearms ammunition noting that Contanzo is a felon from a 2016 conviction in Federal Court on drug charges.
Hernandez-Cruz and Constanzo both posted bond and were released with an expection to appear in Derby Superior Court on September 27th.
