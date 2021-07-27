(WFSB) - A pair of gun safety bills were signed by the governor today.
Bysiewicz says that strengthening the state's Red Flag Law will help prevent further violence for abuse at home.
Mayor Bronin says these updated red flag laws save lives and ensure people who pose a threat to others cannot have a gun.
Officials say the second bill, which allows reimbursement for violence intervention efforts, can help break the cycle of violence.
