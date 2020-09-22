BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Two Bridgeport schools will move to remote learning, according to the district.
Paul Lawrence Dunbar School will be closed for in-person learning and will participate in remote learning until September 29.
The Interdistrict Discovery Magnet School will be moving to remote learning until October 5.
The district would not say if the changes are due to coronavirus cases or another issues.
