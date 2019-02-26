BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two Bristol police officers are credited with saving a man’s life last year and were awarded by being named officers of the year.
Bristol police said Officer Zachary Levine responded to a medical call in June of 2018 on Goodwin Street.
It was reported that a man was locked in a bathroom and was not responding to his wife.
Officer Levine was able to enter the bathroom and found the male was in cardiac arrest.
Officer Levine started CPR and called for assistance.
Shortly after, police said Officer Dustin Demonte arrived on scene, and both officers began two-person CPR.
The man regained a pulse and began to breathe on his own.
He was brought to a local hospital for treatment, and police said the victim ultimately survived and is doing well.
Officers Levine and Demonte were awarded the lifesaving commendation and named officers of the year for their quick response.
