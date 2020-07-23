HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have arrested two brothers in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.
Last Friday, police arrested 24-year-old Edwin Franqui in Bloomfield. On Thursday, police said they have arrested his 29-year-old brother, also named Edwin Franqui. Both are from Hartford.
The two are accused in the homicide of 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez, who was shot while driving a car through the city back on July 6.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in Hartford, on Capitol Avenue.
Police said the car the teen was driving was traveling westbound near the Hartford, West Hartford town line when it was shot at.
Following the shooting, the car then crashed into a building at 1037 Boulevard in West Hartford.
A female passenger was also shot but survived. A third passenger suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
Edwin Franqui, 29, was charged with murder, accessory to murder, first-degree assault, pistol without a permit, and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $1.25 million bond.
His brother, 24-year-old Edwin Franqui, was charged with murder, accessory to murder, and first-degree assault. At the time of his arrest last Friday, he was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics.
