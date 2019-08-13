HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a house in Hamden Monday evening.
It happened on Bowen Street, a little before 10:30 p.m.
Two cars crashed, however it appears one ended up hitting the home.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported inside the home, and the damage was confined to the porch.
Residents inside the home were not displaced.
The Hamden building inspector was called to the scene.
An investigation into the crash continues.
