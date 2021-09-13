MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities say two vehicles were struck by gunfire in Middletown Monday.
It happened as they were traveling down I-91 South in the area of Exit 20 in Middletown. Investigators haven't said if the two shootings are connected.
One of the drivers suffered a minor cut from the broken glass caused by the gunfire.
Several bullet holes were found on both cars.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Poirier of the State Police barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1000.
