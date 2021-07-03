NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken into custody after police say a 2-year-old pointed a handgun at police.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 25 on Dayton Street.
Police say they had been conducting an investigation on the second floor of the building when a child found the firearm unattended on a bed.
The firearm had a red laser attached to it.
Officers were able to secure the firearm without further incident.
The Department of Children and Families was notified and responded to the scene.
Police arrested Joshua Talton and Wanesha Dawson as a result of the investigation.
Both are facing a slew of charges, including risk of injury to a minor and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
Talton's bond was set at $700,000, while Dawson's was set at $500,000.
Both were transported to New Haven Superior Court where they were later arraigned.
