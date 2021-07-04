NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Two New Haven County residents are facing several charges following a crash involving a Naugatuck Police cruiser.
The incident unfolded on the evening of July 2.
Police say the crash stemmed from an investigation into a suspicious vehicle at the Walmart parking lot.
Officers were speaking with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Donta Crockett of West Haven, when the car took off, striking a parked vehicle on its way out.
Investigators located the vehicle a short time later on South Main Street (Route 83) and chased after it.
The vehicle proceeded to enter the wrong way along Route 8 in an effort to elude to capture.
At the same time, a Naugatuck Police cruiser was entering Route 8 via the on ramp by Linden Park at North Main Street when it was struck head-on by Crockett's vehicle.
Both vehicles became disabled as a result of the collision.
The Naugatuck officer involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but was later released.
Crockett and the lone passenger in the vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Jeffniqua Smith of New Haven, then fled the area on foot.
Investigators were able to locate the two suspects, with the assistance of K9 Tommy, not too far away from the crash site on Curtis and North Main Streets and took them into custody.
Police seized thirty-nine baggies of crack cocaine, eighty bags of heroin, a .380 semi-automatic pistol, and more than $3,500 in cash during their investigation.
Both Crockett and Smith are not allowed to have firearms. The investigation into how the firearm came into their possession is ongoing.
"Naugatuck Police would like to commend our officers involved for their efforts in apprehending these suspects which represented a danger to the public through their reckless operation of a vehicle. At the same time Naugatuck Officers removed an illegal firearm and narcotics from the streets of our community," Naugatuck Chief of Police C. Colin McCallister said in a statement.
Smith and Crockett are facing several charges, including possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a pistol, and possession with the intent to sell narcotics.
Crockett was also charged with various motor vehicle violations.
Smith was able to post her $100,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court in late August.
Crockett is scheduled to appear before a judge in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday. His bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.