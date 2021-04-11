NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two women were taken into custody Saturday after they reportedly left a young boy by himself in a North Stonington parking lot.
State Police say the boy was in a car that was parked inside the Amazing Intimate Essentials Adult Store on Norwich Westerly Road.
There weren't any parents or guardians in sight when troopers first arrived, but later located the parent and her partner in the store.
The two women had left the boy on his own for about fifteen minutes while they were inside purchasing items.
The parent of the boy, a 25-year-old woman from New York, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle.
State Police also charged the woman's partner, a 28-year-old New York woman, with leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle.
The parent's bond was set at $7,500, while her partner's bond had been set at $5,000.
DCF was made aware of of the arrests.
