EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Police have made two arrests in connection to a crash that claimed the life of a New Britain woman back in 2020.
It happened on the westbound side of I-84 prior to Exit 57 in early September.
State Police say a 2020 Jeep Compass, being driven by Marissa Santiago of Stafford Springs, rear ended a motorcycle that had two riders on board.
Both riders fell off the motorcycle as the Jeep was guiding the motorcycle into the shoulder, prior to when both vehicles came to a final stop.
The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
The passenger, identified as Miltia Mercado of New Britain, later died from her injuries.
Christina was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
State Police issued a warrant for Christina's and also the motorcycle operator's, identified as 54-year-old Miguel Berrios of Willimantic, arrests following further investigation into the crash.
Santiago was arrested during the early morning hours back on Thursday on several charges, including OUI and second degree manslaughter.
She posted her $100,000 bond and was released later that day.
Berrios turned himself in to police about three hours after Santiago was taken into custody.
He was charged with several motor vehicle offenses and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.
Berrios and Santiago are set to appear in Manchester Superior Court in late June.
