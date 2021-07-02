STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police made two arrests as a result of two separate sex assault investigations.
Officials say the victims in both cases were minors at the time they were assaulted.
About two years ago, investigators say a child was examined an area hospital and received treatment for a sexually transmitted disease.
Further investigation revealed that the child had allegedly been sexually assaulted over a two year period by 35-year-old Fredy Orellana.
Police were later granted a warrant for Orellana's arrest.
When he became aware that police sought to arrest him, Orellana fled the state and was later detained in Los Angeles, California.
Police later extradited him back to Stamford, CT to stand trial.
Orellana was charged with first degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Stamford Police say that back in October of 2020, a 24-year-old woman came forward and told investigators that 54-year-old Natividad Zandoval of Stamford sexually assaulted her repeatedly over a seven year period.
Police interviewed Zandoval and he admitted to some of the crimes.
Investigators were eventually granted a warrant for Zandoval's arrest.
Zandoval was subsequently taken into custody and is being held on $1 million bond.
Following the arrests, Stamford Police Captain Diedrich Hohn, commander of the Special Victims Unit, issued a statement that reads in part:
"The Stamford Police Department would like to recognize the efforts of the officers who investigated these heinous crimes. We also need to be mindful and recognize the courage of the victims. These investigations are very difficult to investigate and deal with, however, it is even worse for the victims. The courage of the victims to come forward and cooperate is a tough ordeal.
The arrests of the suspects is closure to the officers, however the victims are traumatized for years to come. Therefore, we also help connect the Victims with organizations who offer services and resources, to assist them healing from these horrific events.
Our goal is not just to arrest the suspect, but also to try to assist the victims regain the strength to live a trauma free life. The SPD will also go after and find these individuals who may have false hope that fleeing the City will resolve them from their crimes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.