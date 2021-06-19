HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Hartford have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
It happened around 3:50 Saturday morning on Alden Street.
Police found a man in his fifties unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound and several stab wounds.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators later ruled the death as a homicide.
Two people were found at the scene and detained by police.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said that one of the two people detained was suffering from a gunshot wound, while the other was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Both individuals were transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested and charged both individuals in connection with the homicide.
Since this incident was domestic in nature, police are withholding the name of the victim.
This is the city's 19th homicide of the year.
