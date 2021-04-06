ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man's murder in Rocky Hill led to the arrest of two people, and more arrests are expected.

Rocky Hill police said they were called around 7:25 p.m. Monday to an address on Pondside Lane for a welfare check.

Rocky Hill detectives, along with members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division, responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside.

He was later identified as 75-year-old Robert Iacobucci.

According to police documents, Iacobucci was found with his hands tied behind his back, and significant injuries to his head and face.

On Tuesday, state police arrested Franklin Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 35, both of New Britain, accusing them of murdering and robbing Iacobucci.

Initially, Iacobucci's death was considered suspicious but investigators later labeled it as a homicide.

According to a police report, officers received several calls on Monday about a welfare check for Iacobucci. One of the calls came from a man who said there was a potential burglary inside the home, and that the victim was tied up.

The police report also said Dickey and Cruz are in a relationship.

Through their interviews, they admitted going to Iacobucci's house with a third person, who is being identified as his caretaker "Melissa."

Police are now looking for "Melissa."

They also said the victim's vehicle was missing, but it was eventually found in New Britain.

New Britain police detained both Cruz and Dickey, who were then charged by state police with murder and robbery.

Police said the case remains open and that additional arrests are expected.

Neighbors said they were shocked by what happened to a friendly man who, for 30-plus years, would wave and converse.

"Unnerving. Especially not being sure how why or who did it. Was it just a random thing. Was it related to something, hopefully it’s a one-time thing. But it does set your whole world off," said neighbor Rosemary Towle.

However, several neighbors said it's not the first time police have responded to the home.