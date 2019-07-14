NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven Police charged a teenager and a juvenile for burglary and trespassing on Sunday, said officials.
Police say they were alerted of two men attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in a parking lot of an apartment complex on State Street around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found Diego Garro, 18, and his juvenile friend, said police.
Officials say upon investigation they found the two had entered at least six vehicles.
The two New Haven residents were charged with six counts of Burglary Third Degree and Trespassing.
