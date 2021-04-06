ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man's murder in Rocky Hill led to the arrest of two people, and more arrests are expected.
Rocky Hill police said they were called around 7:25 p.m. Monday to an address on Pondside Lane for a welfare check.
Rocky Hill detectives, along with members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division, responded to the scene.
When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside.
He was later identified as 75-year-old Robert Iacobucci.
On Tuesday, state police arrested Franklin Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 35, both of New Britain, accusing them of murdering and robbing Iacobucci.
Initially, Iacobucci's death was considered suspicious but investigators later labeled it as a homicide.
They also said the victim's vehicle was missing, but it was eventually found in New Britain.
New Britain police detained both Cruz and Dickey, who were then charged by state police with murder and robbery.
Police said the case remains open and that additional arrests are expected.
Neighbors said they were shocked by what happened to a friendly man who, for 30-plus years, would wave and converse.
"Unnerving. Especially not being sure how why or who did it. Was it just a random thing. Was it related to something, hopefully it’s a one-time thing. But it does set your whole world off," said neighbor Rosemary Towle.
However, several neighbors said it's not the first time police have responded to the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.