HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A scary moment in Hartford Monday night after a car was stolen with two children inside.
Police said the two children ages 15-years-old and 7-months-old were left unattended briefly by their mom in the south end.
The car was stolen, but the children were located unharmed a short time later.
The car was found in the north end in the area of 131 Martin Street.
The search for the suspect is ongoing at this point.
Hartford police are pleading with residents to not leave car running and unattended, especially with children inside.
